SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents.

Police said multiple items were stolen including three firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money.

Investigators identified three suspects: Jadin Baker, 19, Christopher Moore, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Baker was arrested and charged with:

Five counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle

Three counts of felony larceny of a firearm

Three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm

One count of felony possession of stolen property

Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property

One count of felony larceny

Three counts of misdemeanor larceny

One count of felony financial card theft

Four counts of felony conspiracy

Moore was arrested and charged with:

Police said the juvenile will be charged with crimes associated with this incident through the Juvenile Court System.