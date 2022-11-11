SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents.

Police said multiple items were stolen including three firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money.

Investigators identified three suspects: Jadin Baker, 19, Christopher Moore, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Baker was arrested and charged with:

  • Five counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle
  • Three counts of felony larceny of a firearm
  • Three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • One count of felony possession of stolen property
  • Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property
  • One count of felony larceny
  • Three counts of misdemeanor larceny
  • One count of felony financial card theft
  • Four counts of felony conspiracy

Moore was arrested and charged with:

  • Five counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle
  • Three counts of felony larceny of a firearm
  • Three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • One count of felony possession of stolen property
  • Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property
  • One count of felony larceny
  • Three counts of misdemeanor larceny
  • One count of felony financial card theft
  • Four counts of felony conspiracy

Police said the juvenile will be charged with crimes associated with this incident through the Juvenile Court System.