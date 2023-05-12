PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers led authorities on a high-speed chase across three counties early Friday while in an SUV stolen from Chapel Hill, officials said.

The incident started in Princeville when a license plate reader from the Flock system detected the stolen SUV, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Soon after getting the notification, deputies quickly found the SUV, they said.

“The suspects led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Edgecombe and Pitt Counties, eventually wrecking in Martin County,” the news release said.

A photo from Edgecombe County deputies showed a wrecked SUV with airbags deployed in the front and rear seats.

The three teens were caught after the crash. Deputies said the three also stole the SUV in Chapel Hill.

The trio was taken to juvenile services for the prosecution of the crimes, the news release said.