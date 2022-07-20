ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber who hit the same place three times over was identified by investigators and arrested by Rocky Mount police on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Laquenza Blue, 26, was arrested at his home in Rocky Mount. This home is less than a half-mile from the store he is charged with robbing—the Fuel Doc at 1108 Cokey Rd.

The robberies at this location were reported on June 28, July 10 and July 16.

Blue is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and is in the custody of the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

CBS 17 has reached out for details on what was stolen in these robberies and is waiting to hear back.