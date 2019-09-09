3 tornados touched down in central NC during Hurricane Dorian, NWS confirms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Monday three tornados touched down in central North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian swept by on the coast.

An EF-1 tornado hit three miles north of Saratoga in Wilson County shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 5, the NWS said. It had maximum wind speeds estimated at 100 mph. Its path was roughly 200 yards wide at its maximum and it traveled for 0.8 miles.

“The impacts consisted of numerous very large hardwood trees that were uprooted, some with trunks that were snapped, and an outbuilding that was completely destroyed,” the NWS said.

There were also two EF-0 tornados that touched down — one near Mar-Mac in Wayne County and another in Smithfield. The tornado that hit Smithfield had maximum wind speeds estimated at 75 mph. Its path was about 50 miles wide and 0.1 miles long, the NWS said.

That tornado, which touched down shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, caused at least one very large Oak tree to be uprooted and blown onto a home, the NWS said.

The tornado that hit Mar-Mac was stronger. Its maximum wind speeds were estimated to be 85 mph. It traveled about 0.65 miles with a path width of about 125 yards, the NWS said.

It touched down just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 5. Among the damage caused was a trailer that was rolled over and a pickup truck that was tossed several yards, the NWS said.

