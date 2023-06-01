WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old have been charged in a robbery investigation involving the use of Facebook Marketplace.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation May 1 and they involved three cases of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In three cases, the victims told investigators they responded to a post on the social media site agreeing to purchase an enclosed trailer. Each victim agreed to different prices on the enclosed trailer. In one case, the victim responded to a Facebook Marketplace advertisement agreeing to purchase a vehicle for a substantial amount of money, the sheriff’s office said.

In all four cases, the sheriff’s office said the suspects used an address in the area of the 7500 Block of Shallingtons Mill Road, which is a little more than four miles west of Macclesfield along N.C. 124., as the meeting place to conduct the transactions.

Each victim said that once they arrived at the location, they were waved down by a man walking down a path. The man attempted to get the victims to drive down the path to complete the transaction, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the victims’ vehicle was stopped, investigators said other suspects involved came out of the wooded area, wearing Halloween masks and displaying weapons. The suspects robbed the victims of cash, cell phones, and pocketbooks before running off.

The sheriff’s office said victims came from as far as Henrico County, Virginia.

After a thorough investigation, the Wilson County Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the suspects involved.

Dentavis Davon Staton, 19, of Princeville; Roczavier Raquan Rhodes, 19, of Rocky Mount; and Takahji Zacorrin Barnes, 20, were each charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Staton received a $105,000 secured bond and has been released. Rhodes received a $80,000 secured bond and Barnes received a $1 million secured bond.

Rhodes and Barnes are both currently in the Wilson County Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the sheriff’s office.