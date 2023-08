WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-vehicle crash, including a dump truck, has closed all lanes on northbound Capital Boulevard, according to officials.

The crash closure is from Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 from Caveness Farms Avenue to Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/NC 98 Bypass.

(Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

A detour is in place. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternative route.

Emergency personnel are currently on the scene. So far, there are no reported injuries.