ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are wanted after firing several shots in Enfield on Thursday afternoon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., deputies and investigators responded to the area of East Franklin and North McDaniel streets in Enfield regarding multiple calls of shots being fired.

After arriving, deputies said they found dozens of shell casings scattered across he roadway and parking lots. A building and several vehicles were hit and damaged by the gunfire.

Halifax County Criminal Investigators were able to gather information and evidence about the events and suspects. Deputies said warrants were obtained for three people.

Devon Jamar Robinson, 35, and Dmarze Crishaun Harris, 31, were each charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Injury to real property

Injury to personal property

Going armed to the terror of the public

Discharging a weapon within city limits

Jimell Contrell Horton, 38, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault with a deadly weapon

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Injury to personal property

Going armed to the terror of the public

Discharging a weapon within city limits

Devon robinson (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Jimell Horton (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Dmarze Harris (halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

None of the three men have been located. The sheriff’s office said they should be considered armed and dangerous. You can report information anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers here.

The investigation is ongoing with the potential for more arrests.