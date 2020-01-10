3 wanted in Dollar General robbery, Harnett County deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Harnett County are searching for three males who they say are responsible for the robbery of a Dollar General on January 4.

Around 10 p.m. on January 4, deputies responded to the Dollar General located at 72 Spring Hill Church Rd. in Lillington.

Deputies were advised that three male suspects entered the business through the front door. Two of the suspects were confirmed to be armed with handguns.

The men removed cash from the register and safe and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV on Spring Hill Church Road toward the direction of McDougald Road.

If you have any information to assist in this case please contact Harnett County Sheriff Detective, M.W. Ivey at 910-893-0218 or utilize our tip-line at 910-893-0300

