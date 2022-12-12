SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said.

The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The home belongs to one of the suspects, Peter John Mein, 62, the news release said.

During the incident, the woman was threatened, robbed and held against her will in the home, according to deputies.

Mein was arrested on Nov. 27 and was hit with several charges including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony financial card theft, felony identity theft, felony conspiracy and larceny, the news release said.

Teddy Martin, 34, and Tiffany Kearns, 31, were also charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony financial card theft and felony identity theft.

Juan Beiza Rebollar, 30, Codie Nicole Johnson, 27, and Missy Jo Riddle, 46, were charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment, officials said.

The homeowner, Mein, was held on a $15,000 secured bond.

Martin and Kearns were each jailed on $25,000 secured bonds.

Rebollar and Riddle were taken into custody and assigned $10,000 secured bonds while Johnson was held under an $11,000 secured bond.

Martin is set for an appearance in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Wednesday.

All the other suspects are set to appear in court in Chatham County on Jan. 30.