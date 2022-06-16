GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-year-old in Goldsboro was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the child was a passenger in a car on Bunche Drive when they were shot. No further information on the identity of the child is being released at this time.

The City of Goldsboro confirmed at 1:26 p.m. that the child is now in stable condition and is being sent to Vidant in Greenville for further treatment.

A staff member at the nearby Carter Heights Elementary School told CBS 17 that while no students were on the campus, the staff was put under a lockdown in connection with this shooting.

Police did not confirm whether the shooting was accidental or if the car was moving at the time the child was shot.

A CBS 17 crew is headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information is released.