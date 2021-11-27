30+ firefighters battle massive building fire on NC State farm near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 firefighters are currently battling a large blaze at a building at the North Carolina State University farm in Wake County, officials said Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a building on the farm, which is at the intersection of Lake Wheeler Road and Dr. Bill Gilbert Way, according to Brittany Hocutt, a Wake County fire investigator.

The building at the farm just southeast of Raleigh contains farming implements, Hocutt said.

No injuries have been reported in the fire that was still underway as of 10 p.m. The site is the location of the N.C. State University Agroecology Education Farm.

Several fire agencies from across Wake County have been called to help battle the blaze, Hocutt said.

No other information was available.