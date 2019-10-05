30 gather for demonstrations over Confederate statue in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Demonstrations are again taking place in Pittsboro Saturday over a Confederate memorial, officials say.

Just last weekend three people were cited or charged in the protests and counter-protests near the Historic Courthouse.

On Saturday, Chatham County deputies said protesters and counter-protestors “have assembled on the sides of East Street in Pittsboro.”

The groups began gathering around 10 a.m., deputies said.

“Currently approximately 30 protestors and or counter-protestors have assembled,” deputies said as of 2:15 p.m.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Pittsboro Police Department are currently at the scene monitoring the situation, officials said.

