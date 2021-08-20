30-year-old found dead in his Moore County home; homicide investigation underway, sheriff says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
moore county sheriff_399908

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was found dead in his Moore County home, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Friday.

Deputies were called to help EMS on Thursday around 11:15 p.m. at a home on Pine Hill Road in the West End area.

Fields said deputies found the body of Damon Saqawn Harris in the home. Further information on the 30-year-old’s death was not released.

A homicide investigation into Harris’ death is underway.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 910-947-4444.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories