30-year-old found dead in his Moore County home; homicide investigation underway, sheriff says

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was found dead in his Moore County home, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Friday.

Deputies were called to help EMS on Thursday around 11:15 p.m. at a home on Pine Hill Road in the West End area.

Fields said deputies found the body of Damon Saqawn Harris in the home. Further information on the 30-year-old’s death was not released.

A homicide investigation into Harris’ death is underway.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 910-947-4444.