Items seized during the search warrant in Middlesex. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was arrested last Friday for having hundreds of fentanyl pills, cocaine and seven guns as a convicted felon, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 21, the sheriff’s office and the NC Department of Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at a residence in the 9000 block of Stokes Road in Middlesex.

The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation into the selling of fentanyl and heroin from the suspect’s home.

Deputies said the residence has had two reports of heroin overdoses this year. During the search warrant, officials found over 300 fentanyl pills, more than 10 grams of powder cocaine and seven firearms.

Fentanyl pills. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Cocaine seized. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Cash. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Firearms seized. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Firearms seized. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Further investigation revealed the suspect, Navon Freeman, was a convicted felon involved in buying and making firearms.

He was charged with: