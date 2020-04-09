33 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Franklin County nursing center

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Health officials in Franklin County say dozens of people at the Louisburg Nursing center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say as of the latest count 33 people — which include 30 patients and three staff members — have tested positive for the virus. The facility is located on 202 Smoke Tree Way in Louisburg.

The number is a sharp uptick from the two residents and three staff members who had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday.

The facility has 61 residents, according to county health officials.

More test results will become available in the next 24 to 48 hours, officials say.

