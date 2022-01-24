35-year-old shot dead during fight over car crash in Sampson County, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot to death during a fight following a car crash in Sampson County last week, the sheriff’s office said.

On Jan. 20, William Kenneth Sampson, 35, of Clinton was involved in a traffic collision. The sheriff’s office did not reveal details about the crash.

Later that day, others involved in the crash tracked down Sampson to a location on H.B. Lewis Road, the sheriff’s office said.

An altercation ensued and shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said Sampson was shot multiple times during the fight.

Deputies were called to the scene of the shooting around 9 p.m. and found Sampson suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS responded but Sampson died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The next day, Daniel Moore surrendered himself to deputies.

“This was a senseless act of violence over property damage that could have been resolved legally. Now, one family is burying a loved one and another is grieving over (a) young man who may spend the rest of his life in prison or worse,” Sheriff Jimmy Thorton said.

Moore was charged with murder and he is being held without bond.