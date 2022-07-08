RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Employers are hiring at a strong pace despite signs of weakness in the economy, according to the latest job numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

June’s jobs report says the economy added a better-than-expected 372,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate stayed at a pandemic low of 3.6 percent.

Although some businesses are doing well at hiring, some are still struggling.

Outside Venture Pizza in Raleigh, a “now hiring” sign stands in front of the door.

Owner Nirav Patel is working hard to make sure pizza’s get cooked and business stays up and running.

“We have been looking for employees for a while now and it’s just been really tough,” said Patel.

He says he’s tried everything to get people through the door but hasn’t gotten any luck.



“And it’s just not us,” he says. “I think there are so many labor industries that have been affected, and who will I talk to? It’s just the same response, right. It’s just hard to find employees right now.”

NC State University economist, Mike Walden, says while June’s jobs report is a benefit, but in some respects, it’s a double edge sword. The federal reserve is looking to fight inflation.

“They will likely look at this number and say ‘hmm, it doesn’t look like the economy is slowing very much we’re going to have to raise interest rates even more,'” Walden says.

Economists say that could have big impacts on your wallet.

“If your salary is not going up commensurate with price increases your falling behind, it means a real reduction in your standard of living,” says Walden.

Amid all of this, there’s also those fears of a recession, which the federal reserve’s goal is to avoid.

If you are worried, the best thing you can do right now is focus on building up your savings.