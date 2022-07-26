SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A third arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place near Spring Lake one week ago, Harnett County officials said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported last Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along Thoroughbred Lane near Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Dontaveious Miles, 22, of Fayetteville was found dead at the scene from gunshots, deputies said.

At the scene, just off N.C. 210 about two miles northeast of Spring Lake, deputies had taped off a car that has its doors open.

Tuesday, deputies said Scott Allen Haughey, 37, of Linden was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods.

William Zion Singleton, 22, of Fayetteville Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Allen Bryant, 34, of Linden Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Allen Haughey in a photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, William Zion Singleton, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the news release said.

Jamie Allen Bryant, 34, of Linden was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods, according to deputies.