3rd arrest made after teen boy killed in Henderson drive-by shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police announced a third arrest in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old that occurred earlier this month.

Tyshon Stokes, 20, of Warren County, was taken into custody on Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Vance County Magistrate’s Office, police said.

Stokes is the third person arrested in the shooting death of Adonious Hawkins Jr. that occurred July 10 around 9 p.m. in the 400-block of Charles Street.

According to police, officers arrived on scene to find Hawkins lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A woman who identified herself as a family member told CBS 17 that Hawkins was her cousin and that he was shot in a drive-by while riding his bike.

A neighbor on Charles Street told CBS 17 that her daughter-in-law called police right after hearing the gunshots and her son ran outside to help the teen.

She described Hawkins as “trembling and shaking” after he had been shot.

The neighbor placed a sign near an evidence marker asking “How Many?” will be shot or killed before the violence in Henderson ends.

Hawkins was flown by helicopter from Maria Parham Health to Duke Hospital where he died.

A neighbor reported hearing around 20 gunshots. At least one of the bullets ended up on his property, just feet from where a child plays (CBS 17)

While investigating the shooting, Henderson Police Department Officer Brandon Mitchell was shot around 12 a.m. on July 11.

Mitchell was talking to a resident on Pinkston Street when a vehicle drove by and fired off what was described as around 20 gunshots.

The officer was struck and rushed to the hospital. He underwent surgery and is recovering, his father told CBS 17.

A 15-year-old juvenile and 16-year-old Clysaveon Fields were previously arrested in Hawkins’ death. The juvenile was arrested on July 14 around 8 p.m. Fields was taken into custody around noon on July 15.

Warrants were taken out for Stokes and 26-year-old Vance County man Tyleak Hargrove.

Hargrove has not yet been taken into custody.

