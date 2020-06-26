3rd arrest made in Moore County weekend murder, authorities say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the third suspect wanted in a murder that happened over the weekend, officials said Friday.

Patrick Jamar Stubbs, 36, of Carthage, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murdering Jeremy Daron Taylor, 40, last Sunday night.

Edward Allbrooks (left) and Laura McLean.

Deputies responded to White Rock Road outside of Vass and found Taylor unresponsive and lying in the roadway. He died at the scene, officials said.

Laura Nicole McLean, 37, and Edward Jarmaine Allbrooks, 33, of Aberdeen, were arrested Thursday. Both were charged with murder and given no bond.

The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Stubbs and was actively looking for him before he was caught Thursday night.

Stubbs is now being held in the Moore County Detention Center with no bond.

If you or anyone you know has information that may assist with the investigation, call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.