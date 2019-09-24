3rd man arrested in 2018 Chatham County attempted murder

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Chatham County have arrested a third man in a 2018 attempted murder in the Bear Creek area.

Deputies say on the night of Nov. 6, 2018, they responded to the 800 block of Rosser Road in Bear Creek in reference to shots fired.

Occupants of a vehicle traveling along Rosser Road were said to have opened fire on a nearby parked vehicle. A single victim inside the parked car was uninjured as a result of the shooting, deputies say.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling into Lee County where the driver refused to stop for Lee County deputies. The driver eventually pulled over in Harnett County and three black males fled the vehicle; one was arrested on scene.

Garron Taufeeq Sparks, 25, of Dunn, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with felony attempted murder, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and going armed to the terror of the public.

He was given a $1.03 million secured bond and was scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Nov. 19.

On Dec. 12, 2018, deputies served Jeremiah Devon McDougald, 32, of Broadway, with identical charges in connection with the incident.

He was assigned a $2 million secured bond and was scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 7, 2019.

On Sept. 4, 2019, the remaining suspect, Xavier Jurod Clayton, 27, of Sanford, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, and extradited back to Chatham County.

Clayton is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and going armed to the terror of the public.

He is currently jailed in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond. Clayton is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Oct. 7.

