BUNN. N.C. (WNCN) — A third skunk in Franklin County has tested positive for rabies, according to Franklin County Animal Services.

The county says this is the third confirmed rabid skunk in the Bunn area that tested positive within the past week.

Animal Services are asking pet owners in the Bunn area to use caution with their pets while they are outside.

If you observe an animal showing rabies symptoms, please call 911 to contact Animal Services immediately. Keep a safe distance from the animal, but monitor where the animal is until an Animal Services Officer arrives.

Some helpful tips to minimize a rabies exposure include:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current.

Keep pets inside. Supervise pets outside and keep dogs on a leash.

Do not feed pets outside. Pet food and mulch attract wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife, feral cats, or feral dogs.

Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.

For more information about rabies, visit the NCDHHS website.