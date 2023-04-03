RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Warmer weather has arrived with the start of spring and so too have a few furry, winged and slithering critters.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, these are the top four encounters to prepare for this season in and around the Triangle.

1. Unattended young rabbits, deer fawns or songbirds

While it might sound counter-intuitive, the best way to help unattended young wildlife is to leave them alone. If you come across a baby bird, deer or rabbit, your instinct may be to stand guard until the parent returns.

However, the NCWRC says doing so can actually cause those parents to avoid approaching since humans can appear to them as predators.

2. Young squirrels fallen from a nest

As the wind picks up, some homes are swept right out of trees, such as squirrel nests. Squirrel mothers, the WRC said, do not abandon their young easily, so it’s likely that they will search the nearby ground for missing babies to carry back to the nest.

If the nest did fall in its entirety, the commission said it’s best to leave it where it is and not place it back up in a tree. This is because squirrels are known to build a new nest first before retrieving their young from the fallen nest.

3. Foxes, skunks, raccoons or squirrels in your home

Two-month-old raccoons are seen in their enclosure. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

Crawlspaces, attics and chimneys to us humans are seen as dry, safe hideouts for animals seeking a secure place to keep their young during the stage when they are most vulnerable.

To avoid having uninvited guests this spring, the commission said it’s a perfect time to make repairs to any exterior entry points such as vents, eaves and chimney caps.

4. Snakes spotted on the move

As cold-blooded animals, the NCWRC said snakes rely on temperature for energy to move, so warmer weather means more will be out and about, regardless of the time of year. After temperatures have stayed at or above 60 degrees for a few days is when most snakes start to become active, according to the experts.

Want to avoid getting bitten? Give snakes all the space that you can.

Snakes bite humans “only in self-defense,” so bites are preventable if you’re careful to avoid situations that could scare one. Watch where you step and reach as you get out and about this spring, especially in areas of thick ivy or leaf coverage on the ground.

Contact & Resources

Regardless of the wild species you encounter, before moving any injured, abandoned or intrusive animals, North Carolina residents are asked to seek advice from a wildlife professional, such as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, to avoid causing unintentional harm.

For handling unwanted wildlife encounters, a licensed wildlife control agent may also be able to help.

When unsure of what to do, call the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 for assistance or visit ncwildlife.org/have-a-problem.