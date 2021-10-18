4 arrested after victim shot in head in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police arrested four suspects after a person was shot in the head on Oct. 11, officials said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Krista Lane and Chamberlin Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found spent shell casings.

Soon after, officers learned the victim had been taken to UNC Nash Health for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

On Oct. 15, the RMPD Criminal Investigation Division charged and arrested:

Sabian Davis, 20

Gioni Gordan, 20

Shymond Williams, 20

Dywon Williams, 18

Each faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Davis, who is currently on probation, received a $15,000 secure bond. Police said he violated the terms of his probation by being a part of the crime.

As a result, he received an additional $50,000 secured bond for probation violation.

Shymond and Dywon Williams, who are both on parole, received a $95,000 secure bond for the

aggravated assault charges.

Both are currently at the Nash County Detention Facility under no bond for violating parole.

Gordon received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

“This act of violence was an isolated incident. However, two homes were damaged during this

incident. We are fortunate no one in either home was harmed. The investigators assigned to this

case did great work, which led to identifying those involved and these arrests. We will continue

to work hard in solving crimes that occur and committed to making our city safer. We are

appreciative and thankful for citizen cooperation that assists in these investigations,” said Police

Chief Robert Hassell.

The victim was later released from the hospital.

A photo of Gioni Gordan was not immediately available.