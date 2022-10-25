TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men face weapons charges after authorities found a handgun modified to be fully automatic and a large-scale magazine in their car during a traffic stop, deputies said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Johnquavius Mckinney-Dickens, 20; De’airious Knight, 24; Rodrikus Dozier, 23; and Richard Hines III, 21, were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Each received a $250,000 secured bond and was being held at the county’s detention center, deputies said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol pulled over their car for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro, and deputies responded to the trooper’s call for assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say that in addition to the modified handgun, a drum magazine capable of holding up to 100 rounds was found, along with “numerous” rounds of ammunition and several magazines.

Deputies also said Dozier had an outstanding warrant for first-degree forcible rape unrelated to the weapons charge, and received a $500,000 secured bond on that charge.