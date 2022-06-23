ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four suspects were arrested in Rocky Mount on federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, federal officials said.

The charges come from preliminary results from the Rocky Mount Violent Crime Action Plan, which was implemented last month by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley.

According to court documents, the following individuals were arrested on federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon:

Jaquan Raqueze Harris, 27

Donnell Hikeen Ricks, 31

Montriel Lee Wilder, 37

Jaumarous Eugene Moore, 34

If convicted, each of the defendants can face up to 10 years in prison.

VCAP partners with federal, state and local law enforcement and takes three approaches to combat violence by:

Focused and strategic enforcement bringing state and federal prosecutors together to prioritize the review of gun crime cases and identify and prosecute the most significantly violent repeat offenders and criminal organizations as well as identifying and stopping the sources of guns.

Inter-Agency coordination and intelligence-led policing to analyze crime data to deploy resources where they are most needed and leveraging federal Task Force officers to bring federal technology to address local gun violence.

Community engagement including youth education, offender re-entry programs and sustained dialogue with the communities most affected by the violence.

“We made a commitment to get illegal guns off the streets in Rocky Mount to stop the wave of gun violence terrorizing the community,” said Easley. “I am proud of the collaborative work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, in conjunction with the community to investigate and bring those perpetrating violence to swift justice.”