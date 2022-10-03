Here in North Carolina, the NCDOT oversees 19 centralized signal systems in our municipalities. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard.

Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:

Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road

Fordham Boulevard at Europa Drive

Willow Drive at Estes Drive

Fordham Boulevard and Old Mason Farm Road

Police said Duke Energy is aware of the outage. The town’s public works department was working to place generators at as many intersections as possible.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed 1,505 customers were out of power in the area. The cause of the outage was listed as unknow. The company estimates power could come back by 4 p.m. on Monday.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to treat intersections without power as a four-way stop.