4 charged after man killed in his car during robbery attempt in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people — including a 19-year-old woman — were charged Friday in the death of a man who visited Henderson to buy a cellphone a week before Christmas, deputies said.

Nicholas “Nick” Conner, 24, of South Boston, Va., was shot and killed in a car on Dec. 18, 2019, at 172 Mansfield Lane just north of Henderson, officials said.

Nicholas “Nick” Conner in a photo from the Gazette-Virginian .

All of the suspects are charged with felony murder and attempted robbery-dangerous weapon, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Conner was a 2014 graduate of Halifax County High School and graduated from Longwood University in 2018, his father told the Gazette-Virginian newspaper.

Damarous Magbie, Demetris Miller and Latimor Drumgold, all 23, of Henderson, were arrested, according to deputies. Neajsia Jones, 19, of Warrenton is facing the same charges.

Magbie is also charged with discharge weapon into an occupied moving vehicle.

Conner was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where his funeral was held and he is buried in the church cemetery.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case. All four suspects are being held on no bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: