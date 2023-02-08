SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City.

Once they got to the scene, deputies said they discovered that four suspects — one who was a juvenile — fired shots into a vehicle that was occupied.

The two occupants of the vehicle were injured and received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

Deputies said the three adults arrested and charged are Enrique Luis Dimas-Isley, 18; Everardo Madrid Balderas, 19; and Jakoby Tejuan Walden-Eubanks, 18.

According to deputies, all four were charged with:

two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder,

three felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property,

one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury,

two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

one count of felony conspiracy, and

and one count of assault on a child under the age of 12.

Dimas-Isley, Walden-Eubanks, and Balderas were given $500,000, $1,152 million and $1 million secured bonds, respectively.”

Their court appearances are set for Feb. 27 in Chatham County District Court.