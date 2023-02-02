SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four children were injured Thursday morning after a school bus they were riding on struck a ditch in Lee County.

At 7:24 a.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road.

Jenny Dene Jenkins, 35, of Cameron, was driving north on Lemon Springs Road operating a 1998 Freightliner school bus, Trooper Brian Martin said. Jenkins traveled off the road to the right and struck a ditch.

The four children received minor injuries and were transported to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.

Jenkins was taking the children to Mina Charter School when the crash occurred. She was charged with failure to maintain lane control, Martin said.

Troopers are still on scene. That part of Lemon Springs Road remains closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened.