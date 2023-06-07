CARHTAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash with multiple fatalities took place along NC Highway 690 in Moore County on Wednesday.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol confirmed to a CBS 17 crew on the scene that four people have died and another was air lifted for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released, but troopers confirm it was a head-on collision of two vehicles.

Troopers and local law enforcement were working to clear the scene of the crash as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.