4 former Granville County Sheriff’s Office employees indicted

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Indictments were handed down Tuesday to four former employees with the Granville County Sheriffs Office following a three-year investigation into the department.

Former Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was indicted on charges of falsifying training records, while he was already on suspension for previous obstruction charges.

Former Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd was also indicted this week on obstruction charges along with two other former deputies.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman is handling the case.

“It is essential that they work every day to maintain the public trust and part of maintaining the public trust is applying to strict standards on credibility and on maintaining qualifications,” said Lorrin Freeman, Wake County district attorney.

CBS 17 went to the sheriff’s office to talk with Wilkins’s replacement, Sheriff Charles Noblin Jr., about these developments but were told he’s resigning Wednesday.

CBS 17 received the following statement:

“Due to personal reasons beyond my control and newly discovered information brought to my attention concerning the ongoing investigation, I feel that it is in my best interest and betterment of Granville County’s Sheriff Office that I inform you of my resignation effective October 27th 5:00pm.” Sheriff Noblin

“There were allegations concerning a singular incident of falsifying a firearms qualification form that we believe was most appropriately handled administratively now that Noblin has made the determination to step down.” Said Freeman.

The training records are all centered around firearm qualification requirements.

“My hope with the end of this investigation is for justice to be done and for a new era to start in that department,” said Freeman.

DA Freeman says the cases will now move through the courts.