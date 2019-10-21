4 from Cumberland County killed in Virginia crash involving tractor-trailer

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — Four people from Cumberland County were killed in an Oct. 17 traffic collision involving a tractor-trailer on U.S. 58 in southwest Virginia, police said.

Virginia State Police and other first responders arrived on the scene of the two-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of Southampton Parkway around 8 a.m.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said a car carrying four Cumberland County residents rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer near Buckhorn Quarter Road and Popes Station Road.

Dee Jay Rodriguez, 19, of Hope Mills, Eric Lee Peed, 24, of Fayetteville, Vincent Emar Ross, 19, of Fayetteville and Keondre Thomas, 23, of Fayetteville were all killed.

Rodriguez was driving at the time of the collision.

Speed was a factor in the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the tractor-trailer was behind another tractor-trailer in the left lane while a school bus in front was unloading a student at a regular stop.

Officials say the school bus was not involved in the crash.

