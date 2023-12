TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said four are in custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle late Monday morning.

Deputies are on the scene of a collision that was the result of the chase at N.C. 111 and Shiloh Farm Road which is about two miles east of Princeville. Multiple stolen firearms were also recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.