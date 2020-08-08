TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Westbound Interstate 40 was blocked in Sampson County when nearly 4 inches of rain fell Friday night.
The torrential rainfall also triggered several wrecks and calls about high water on the highway, officials said.
RELATED: Click here for the full CBS 17 weather forecast
The heavy rain fell in the area of I-40 between exit 364 (N.C. 24 business) and exit 355, which is N.C. 403, according to the National Weather Service.
Sampson County officials said no buildings were affected by the heavy rains and flooding.
Authorities also said that no one was injured and that there were no water rescues.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said as of 11:15 p.m. a high water call was still active along westbound I-40 at mile marker 356.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Teachers, health care workers among many in Triangle updating wills amid COVID-19
- ‘You have to do something’: Many understanding of mask, social distancing crackdown at UNC
- 4 inches of rain floods I-40, triggering crashes, closure in Sampson County
- Investigation into police officers underway after Black family wrongly detained
- Special needs, pre-K students will not return to buildings on Sept. 8, Wake County school system says