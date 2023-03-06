TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four, including two teens and a felon, were arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after a traffic stop Sunday in Edgecombe County.

Deputies made a stop on a gray Nissan Versa on Main Street in Princeville around 3 p.m. on Sunday because of multiple motor vehicle violations. the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the stop one of the occupants made a sudden movement and the sound of metal hitting metal was heard by deputies standing outside the vehicle.

The subject was detained and a firearm was found directly behind him under the backseat cushion, deputies said.

After discovering the first firearm, a subsequent search of the vehicle was made and a second firearm was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said it was stolen out of Rocky Mount.

Inside the vehicle were multiple bags of marijuana and a bag of OxyContin pills.

Tequavius D. Hopkins, 25, is charged with:

driving while license revoked,

possession of firearm by felon, and

possession of stolen firearm.

Deairius Hyman, 20, is charged with:

possession of stolen firearm,

possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.

James A. Jordan III, 19, is charged with:

trafficking, opium or heroin,

possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.

Shaikevyis Hopkins, 19, is charged with: