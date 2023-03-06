TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four, including two teens and a felon, were arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after a traffic stop Sunday in Edgecombe County.
Deputies made a stop on a gray Nissan Versa on Main Street in Princeville around 3 p.m. on Sunday because of multiple motor vehicle violations. the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, during the stop one of the occupants made a sudden movement and the sound of metal hitting metal was heard by deputies standing outside the vehicle.
The subject was detained and a firearm was found directly behind him under the backseat cushion, deputies said.
After discovering the first firearm, a subsequent search of the vehicle was made and a second firearm was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said it was stolen out of Rocky Mount.
Inside the vehicle were multiple bags of marijuana and a bag of OxyContin pills.
Tequavius D. Hopkins, 25, is charged with:
- driving while license revoked,
- possession of firearm by felon, and
- possession of stolen firearm.
Deairius Hyman, 20, is charged with:
- possession of stolen firearm,
- possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.
James A. Jordan III, 19, is charged with:
- trafficking, opium or heroin,
- trafficking, opium or heroin, and
- possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.
Shaikevyis Hopkins, 19, is charged with:
- carrying concealed weapon and
- possessing marijuana of more than half- to 1 1/2 ounces.