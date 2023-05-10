WILTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Four juveniles are being held responsible for vandalizing a historic church in the Wilton community, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

(Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

Sometime during the weekend of April 29 and 30, deputies said the four juveniles vandalized Grove Hill Methodist Church.

They said the vandalism completely destroyed several beautifully stained glass windows.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juveniles also vandalized the adjacent cemetery by turning over headstones.

“This church has been around since 1840 and is a historic landmark in the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies offered a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

They said they did not share the juveniles names because of their ages.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Poplawski or Granville County Crime Stoppers.