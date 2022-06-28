ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A month-long search into a validated gang member transpired into multiple controlled purchases of heroin by deputies of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The controlled purchases added up to more than 800 bindles or roughly 16 bricks of heroin, deputies said.

The man under this initial investigation was Elijah Caudle, a 24-year-old that is a validated “8-Trey Gangster” Crip gang member, according to a Tuesday release from the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, members of the sheriff’s office were joined by Rocky Mount police to execute a search warrant at the residence where the controlled buys had taken place, in the 1800 block of Toms Trail in Rocky Mount.

An additional 200 bindles of heroin were found during the search along with three handguns, 40 oxycodone pills, and an undisclosed amount of cannabis.

Of the four suspects arrested, Caudle is the only validated gang member while the remaining three are not validated, but are suspected to be members.

Elijah Caudle, Nash County Sheriff’s Office photo

Raheim Williams, Nash County Sheriff’s Office photo

Further investigation determined that Caudle and 25-year-old Raheim Williams were already convicted felons at the time of the search, the sheriff’s office said. Caudle was also found to be on active federal probation for previous firearm-related crimes.

The two remaining suspects arrested were 18-year-old Shallah Fenner and 22-year-old Martinez Burden.

Caudle drummed up a total of 29 charges, which is more than the charges of the other three combined.

The four suspects’ charges are as follows:

Elijah Caudle, 24, of Rocky Mount

Held on $1.25 million secure bond

8 counts maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

6 counts trafficking heroin

5 counts possession with intent to sell heroin

5 counts sell/deliver heroin

3 counts possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to sell schedule II

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Raheim Williams, 25, of Scotland Neck

Held on $250,000 secure bond

3 counts possession of a firearm by a felon

2 counts trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell schedule II

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Martinez Burden, Nash County Sheriff’s Office photo

Shallah Fenner, Nash County Sheriff’s Office photo

Martinez Burden, 22, of Scotland Neck

Held on $125,000 secure bond

2 counts trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell schedule II

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Shallah Fenner, 18, of Tarboro

Held on $125,000 secure bond

2 counts trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell schedule II

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

These arrests are the latest in the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to “fight against gangs, guns and drugs in the community,” the release said.