ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A month-long search into a validated gang member transpired into multiple controlled purchases of heroin by deputies of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
The controlled purchases added up to more than 800 bindles or roughly 16 bricks of heroin, deputies said.
The man under this initial investigation was Elijah Caudle, a 24-year-old that is a validated “8-Trey Gangster” Crip gang member, according to a Tuesday release from the sheriff’s office.
On Monday, members of the sheriff’s office were joined by Rocky Mount police to execute a search warrant at the residence where the controlled buys had taken place, in the 1800 block of Toms Trail in Rocky Mount.
An additional 200 bindles of heroin were found during the search along with three handguns, 40 oxycodone pills, and an undisclosed amount of cannabis.
Of the four suspects arrested, Caudle is the only validated gang member while the remaining three are not validated, but are suspected to be members.
Further investigation determined that Caudle and 25-year-old Raheim Williams were already convicted felons at the time of the search, the sheriff’s office said. Caudle was also found to be on active federal probation for previous firearm-related crimes.
The two remaining suspects arrested were 18-year-old Shallah Fenner and 22-year-old Martinez Burden.
Caudle drummed up a total of 29 charges, which is more than the charges of the other three combined.
The four suspects’ charges are as follows:
Elijah Caudle, 24, of Rocky Mount
Held on $1.25 million secure bond
- 8 counts maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
- 6 counts trafficking heroin
- 5 counts possession with intent to sell heroin
- 5 counts sell/deliver heroin
- 3 counts possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell marijuana
Raheim Williams, 25, of Scotland Neck
Held on $250,000 secure bond
- 3 counts possession of a firearm by a felon
- 2 counts trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
Martinez Burden, 22, of Scotland Neck
Held on $125,000 secure bond
- 2 counts trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
Shallah Fenner, 18, of Tarboro
Held on $125,000 secure bond
- 2 counts trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
These arrests are the latest in the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to “fight against gangs, guns and drugs in the community,” the release said.