4 more workers test positive for COVID-19 at Franklin County Health Department

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials said Monday that four more county health department workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials in Franklin County announced on Friday that two non-health care workers tested positive.

Since Friday, more tests were performed among health department workers, according to a Franklin County news release.

Of the 48 people tested, four more workers within the health department have tested positive — for a total of six health department workers.

Franklin County officials said the none are health care providers.

The health department building was disinfected after two employees tested positive on Friday. The offices will be closed this week and will reopen May 4, officials said.

Officials said that contact tracing would be performed regarding the four newly COVID-19 positive workers.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department is adopting a stringent response to this current situation,” Scott S. LaVigne, spokesman for the health department said in the news release.

