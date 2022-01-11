4 nabbed in shooting after 16-year-old boy found with head wound in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Tuesday they have arrested men who were involved in a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was found with a wound on his head.

Department officials identified four men last Friday for whom they have obtained warrants: Kevious Pittman, 26; Aubrey Hill Jr., 19; Dwayne Wilson, 18; and Deshaun Givens, 18.

All four are accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury and damage to property in connection with the Dec. 29 incident in the 2100 block of Nancy’s Circle.

Police responded to reports of a shooting that night and found the 16-year-old boy at the scene with a minor wound to his head, possibly from a graze or debris. He was taken and treated at Nash UNC Health Care.

All four suspects were captured Monday, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Pittman and Hill each received a $400,000 secured bond, while Deshaun Givens was held on a $350,000 secured bond.

Dwayne Wilson received a $225,000 secured bond.