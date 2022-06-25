SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were recently arrested in several drug busts in Lee County, officials said earlier this week.

The most recent arrest came Thursday when Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were watching a home on Lee Avenue near Sanford “after receiving complaints of drug activity,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies “encountered” a man and detained him. During the man’s detention, deputies found him carrying three grams of meth, a gram of heroin/fentanyl and a digital scale, the news release said.

Michael Brian Lewis Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found in the car of Sammy Ray O’Quinn and Daniel Ray O’Quinn, deputies said. Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Ray O’Quinn Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy Ray O’Quinn Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Scott Godfrey Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Scott Godfrey, 40, of Johnson Cemetery Road was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

He was held on a $10,000 secured bond.

A few days earlier on June 17, two Sanford men with the same middle and last names were arrested when their car was stopped for traffic violations on Walker Road, and drugs were found, Lee County deputies said.

Inside the car, deputies said they found about 81 grams of meth, nine grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of marijuana, a small amount of crack cocaine, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The car’s driver, Sammy Ray O’Quinn, 55, and the passenger, Daniel Ray O’Quinn, 23, were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking opioid by transport, trafficking opioid by possession, possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV-controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

They were each held on a $250,000 secured bond.

A day earlier on June 16, deputies stopped a car on N.C. 87 after they spotted it without a license plate, a news release said.

While speaking with the driver of the car. deputies said they saw paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.

Deputies said they later learned the car was reported stolen from Harnett County. Inside the car, a “trafficking amount” of hydrocodone was seized, the news release said.

Michael Brian Lewis, 27, of Cameron, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin by transport, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possess stolen motor vehicle.

Lewis was held on a $100,000 secured bond.