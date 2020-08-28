4 NC bands to hold socially distanced ‘Country Yard Party’ in Angier Saturday

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – Four North Carolina bands are planning to put together a socially distanced concert at the Johnson Properties Auction Yard in Angier.

The Country Yard Party, a country music festival created by Angier native Paige King Johnson, is happening on Saturday. The festival will feature four country and bluegrass bands. There will also be food available for purchase from some of the area’s most popular food trucks.

There are two ticket options available: socially distant and drive-in tailgate.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“The first is kind of a seated picnic area where you can bring blankets and chairs, and those will be 12-foot squares with families of four or less in each square. And, then we’ll have an option for tailgate spots, which are 20 by 20 squares. You can just park your car, you can stay in your car, or around your car with chairs,” Johnson said.

Johnson spoke to CBS 17 before the event. She is happy to be back home and can’t wait to perform in front of her fans.

“Playing shows over Facebook and YouTube like this is not my normal. I’m so much of a people person and it’s just been frustrating and challenging at times, but still good to interact with people even if it’s over comments,” she said.

Organizers of the Country Yard Party say people attending will need to wear their masks around the venue.

“Just making sure that we all stay safe is our number one concern with everything. But, you know, just trying to figure out this new normal thing and still be able to have fun while doing it,” Johnson said.

Tickets and information can be found here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: