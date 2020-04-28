4 new deaths reported at Franklin County nursing home for a total of 18

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County health officials say four new COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Louisburg Nursing Center.
Officials say the total number of deaths at the facility has risen to 18.
Five of the facility’s residents remain hospitalized as a result of the virus.
Additionally, one staff member has tested positive for the virus. The staff member is not a resident of Franklin County.
In total, 13 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC General Assembly calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now