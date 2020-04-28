4 new deaths reported at Franklin County nursing home for a total of 18

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County health officials say four new COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Louisburg Nursing Center.

Officials say the total number of deaths at the facility has risen to 18.

Five of the facility’s residents remain hospitalized as a result of the virus.

Additionally, one staff member has tested positive for the virus. The staff member is not a resident of Franklin County.

In total, 13 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

