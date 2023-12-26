RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year often comes with new goals.

For some, that goal could be to travel more. New nonstop flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport could make that easier in 2024.

Mexico City

In July, Aeromexico will launch direct, nonstop service to Mexico City out of RDU. The flight will operate daily on a 99-seat plane with Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport as the destination. The flight time is about four hours.

The announcement marked RDU’s second nonstop flight to Mexico with Cancun being the first.

Mexico City quick facts:

Distance from RDU: 1,675 miles

Population: 8.8 million

Time difference: One hour behind North Carolina

Frankfurt

Lufthansa will begin nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany on June 6. The flight will operate five days a week on a 255-seat plane. Lufthansa Group is the largest airline group in Europe. RDU expects the flight to have an economic impact of about $3.3 billion in North Carolina.

The flight time between RDU and Frankfurt Airport is just under 8 1/2 hours.

Frankfurt quick facts:

Distance from RDU: 4,277 miles

Population: 760,000

Time difference: Six hours ahead of North Carolina

Paris

While this flight isn’t new, the airline that gets passengers to Paris is. Air France took over Delta Airlines’ nonstop Paris flight in October. Flights are only operating three days a week now but they will make the switch to daily flights on March 31. Passengers will travel between RDU and Paris-Charles de Gaulle on a 279-seat airliner.

Flight time is just under eight hours from RDU to CDG and nine hours for the return trip

Paris quick facts:

Distance from RDU: 4,040 miles

Population: 11.2 million

Time difference: Six hours ahead of North Carolina

Reykjavik

More than 700,000 people have traveled between RDU and Reykjavik, Iceland since Icelandair started up service. On May 20, the airline will expand to year-round, daily nonstop service out of the Triangle. Icelandair has operated on a seasonal four-day-a-week schedule since its arrival in 2022.

The flight time between RDU and KEF is six hours and five minutes with an extra 40 minutes on the return trip.

Reykjavik quick facts