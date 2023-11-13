SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department arrested four suspects in connection to a break-in where nearly $8000 of merchandise was stolen.

According to police, the Selma police were dispatched to 25 JR Road about an alarm activation around 3 a.m. Monday morning. When officers arrived they confirmed a break-in had occurred. Officers were able to get a description of the suspects, and put out a be on the lookout (BOLO) on the suspects and their vehicle.

Police say a total of 71 cartons of cigarettes, 73 Five Hour Energy shots, 83 lighters and beer were taken from the store.

Courtesy Selma Police Department

Courtesy Selma Police Department

Courtesy Selma Police Department

A short time after the BOLO, officers with the Dunn Police Department had located the suspects. The stolen merchandise, along with burglary tools and masks were taken. All suspects were taken into custody without incident. The suspects were also wanted in Cumberland County for similar crimes, according to police.

The suspects have been identified and charged with the following:

Kelly Lee Asher

Felony breaking and entering

Larceny after B/E

Attempted B/E

Conspire to commit B/E

$50,000 bond

Michael Lee Oxendine

Felony breaking and entering

Larceny after B/E

Attempted B/E

Conspire to commit B/E

$80,000 bond

Chadwick Glenn Freeman

Felony breaking and entering

Larceny after B/E

Attempted B/E

$80,000 bond

Skyland Michelle Driggers

Felony breaking and entering

Attempted B/E

Conspire to commit B/E

The Selma Police Department wants to remind the public if they have a business or home in the area to remember to have good security lighting, locks, surveillance cameras and security systems.