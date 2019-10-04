4 shot, 1 killed in ‘senseless act’ of violence in Roxboro, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old Roxboro man was killed and three others were injured in what police say was a “senseless act.”

“The senseless act of this shooting left a couple of people suffering from critical injuries. It is heartbreaking to tell you one person died on the scene from this shooting,” Police Chief David Hess said.

Hess said officers were called to Foushee Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found the body of Edgar Dewayne Yancey at the scene. Yancey had been shot multiple times, police said.

Two other shooting victims were also at the scene.

Terry Yellock Junior, 33, and H.T. Bass, 66, were transported to Duke University Hospital for their injuries.

One of the victims is in stable condition and the other was treated and released.

A fourth victim, Shawn Shewdel Satterfield, later went to Person Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was later released.

No one has been arrested and no suspect information was released.

Police are working to determine if there were multiple shooters involved and if the victims knew the who shot them. Police are asking anyone with information in this case contact the police department at 336-599-8345.

