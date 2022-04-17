CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are still looking for suspects after a manhunt Saturday following a chase and crash involving a stolen car in Nash and Franklin counties, deputies said.

The incident happened late Saturday afternoon when Nash County deputies were involved in a chase with a suspect in a stolen car, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect flipped a Dodge sedan in a wreck on N.C. 58 near White Level Road, which is about 2 miles north of Castalia just inside Franklin County.

Four suspects ran from the scene, according to deputies. Nash County deputies released photos of the suspects Sunday.

Also Sunday, officials said deputies are still searching for the four in the Castalia area, which is near the Nash County border with Franklin County.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriffs Office.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriffs Office.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriffs Office.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriffs Office.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriffs Office.

“We believe that they may still be in the area,” a news release from Nash County deputies said. “We have multiple deputies following leads.”