ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently.

In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos.

Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday after a theft from Ulta Beauty.

The theft took place earlier this month at the store at 1472 Jeffreys Road.

The photos appear to show four different people — three women and a man — inside the store.

The women in the photos were wearing face masks and one woman was wearing a black t-shirt that appeared to say “Anti Social Social Club” in white lettering.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

No other information was released about the theft.