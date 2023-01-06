SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Six individuals were arrested after plotting to smuggle drugs inside the Lee County Jail on News Year’s Day, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the New Year’s party was cut short after narcotic agents and patrol deputies conducted an operation at the Lee County Jail on Sunday.

Deputies were able to identify six people who were involved in a plot to smuggle marijuana, suboxone, tobacco and synthetic cannabinoid into the jail to distribute to inmates during visitation.

The following are the charges each individual is facing: