SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Six individuals were arrested after plotting to smuggle drugs inside the Lee County Jail on News Year’s Day, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the New Year’s party was cut short after narcotic agents and patrol deputies conducted an operation at the Lee County Jail on Sunday.
Deputies were able to identify six people who were involved in a plot to smuggle marijuana, suboxone, tobacco and synthetic cannabinoid into the jail to distribute to inmates during visitation.
The following are the charges each individual is facing:
- Estefani Granado Canales, 19 — three counts of possession of controlled substance on jail premises, two counts of providing contraband to inmate, maintaining a vehicle for the sale and delivery of controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $60,000 secured bond.
- Mekhia Amil Harrington, 18 — possession of controlled substance on jail premises, providing contraband to inmate, conspiracy to deliver marijuana, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $30,000 secured bond.
- Marco Sanchez, 18 — possess with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, providing contraband to an inmate, conspiracy to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.
- Victor Mauricio Lopez, 19 — two counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana, possess controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $7,500 secured bond.
- Jonel Shamar Headen, 19 — two counts of conspire to deliver marijuana, possess controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said he was already in custody of the jail and received an additional $25,000 secured bond.
- Robert Bernard Fox III, 20– possession of controlled substance on jail premises. Deputies said he was already in custody of the jail and received an additional $5,000 secured bond.