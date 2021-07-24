4-vehicle crash with injuries closes lanes on I-95 south in Halifax County

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving several vehicles briefly closed Interstate-95 heading south in Halifax County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 3:30 p.m. along I-95 near N.C. 561, which is exit 160, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Both southbound lanes were closed for about 25 minutes, but one lane has since reopened.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said four vehicles are involved in the crash and that at least one person was injured.

The severity of injuries and what triggered the wreck are not known.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras, traffic was being routed off I-95 at exit 160.

Officials said the scene should be clear by 5:30 p.m.